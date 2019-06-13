New Delhi: The Alwar district court on Thursday gave a death sentence to the accused in the 2015 Behror rape and murder case of Rajasthan that was registered under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Crimes (POCSO) Act.

The court pronounced the verdict calling the case “rarest of the rare” crimes, special public prosecutor Vinod Kumar Sharma said. At the time of the incident, the case had caused major outrage among the people of the area who demanded a death penalty for the heinous crime.

On February 1, 2015, in Behror in Alwar district of Rajasthan, the accused, Rajkumar alias Dharmendra who was a resident of Rewali in Behror town, had raped and brutally murdered a 4-year-old girl. The victim was stoned to death by smashing a large rock on her face and cutting up her private parts with a sharp tool.

“A police complaint was registered in Behror on February 1, 2015, alleging that Rajkumar lured the girl by promising her a toffee. He took her to a deserted place where he raped and killed her. After sexually abusing her, he crushed her head with a stone. He also mutilated the girl’s private parts,” he said.

The court had convicted Rajkumar under Section 363 (kidnapping), sentencing him to lifelong imprisonment under Section 376 (rape), and Section 302 (murder) under the POCSO Act of the IPC.