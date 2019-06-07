New Delhi: A case has been registered against the officials of Thanagazi police station in Rajasthan on Friday for the negligence of duty in connection with the Alwar gangrape case, in which a Dalit woman was raped by five men.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department directed the DGP to file a case against the Station House Officer of Thanagazi police, Sardar Singh along with other police personnel who had been accused of delaying matter in wake of pre-poll preparations.

Alwar gang-rape: Addl chief secy, home dept has directed DGP to register a case against SHO of Thanagazi police station Sardar Singh & other police personnel for negligence of duty. A woman was gang-raped in front of her husband at Alwar-Thanagazi bypass on 26 April. #Rajasthan — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2019

On April 26, five men had forcefully stopped a woman and her husband riding on a motorcycle on the Alwar-Thanagazi highway and dragged them to an isolated area.

The five men stripped their clothes off, attacked the husband and raped the woman in front of him. They also filmed the incident and threatened to share it on social media demanding money.

It was later found that the girl belonged to a Dalit background. The five accused were arrested by the Rajasthan police in May.

The incident played an instigator for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to campaign against the Congress in Rajasthan and paint them in a negative colour stating negligence or lack of action.