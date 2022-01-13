New Delhi: Several organs of the minor deaf and mute girl gangraped in Rajasthan’s Alwar have been damaged, doctors said. She is currently undergoing treatment at the JK Lon Hospital in Jaipur. The accused, who are yet to be arrested, had inserted sharp-edged objected in her body. Her rectum was bleeding when she was brought to the hospital, doctors said.Also Read - MUM vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 52 Between U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST January 13 Thursday

A team of five doctors performed a surgery for over two and a half hours, Dr Arvind Shukla, Superintendent of JK Lon Hospital, said on Thursday, according to a report by news agency IANS. Doctors have performed plastic surgery and she has been shifted to the ICU in JK Lon hospital. There is a sharp cut in her private part. Also Read - Massive Price Drop In Apple's iPhone 12 And iPhone 12 Mini In India; Checkout Details Here

An SIT team was formed on Wednesday to arrest the accused. Also Read - Can Play, Excited With His Skill: AB de Villiers Reserves Huge Praise For Star South African Batter

The 14-year-old victim was gangraped on Tuesday night (January 11) and thrown on a road. The girl was lying there in pain for around an hour when she was spotted by the public who informed the police. The police then rushed the girl to a local hospital where she was admitted to the ICU.

As her condition was serious, she was shifted to Jaipur hospital late at night. Later, as her condition worsened, she was shifted to the JK Lon hospital. The gang-rape accused are yet to be identified.

Several officials and ministers have been visiting the hospital to get her health updates. Police officials said that the incident reminded them of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam told IANS, “The kid is presently at JK Lon in Jaipur. Our primary concern is her health and hence she was shifted there and our deputy SP Anjali is there with her. We have formed an SIT team, including six SHOs who are searching for technical and scientific evidence to arrest the accused,” she said.

The minor was thrown near the culvert, Gautam informed and said, “We came to know that the minor was missing from nearby village Malakheda at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. We informed her parents and they identified their kid.” The police are on the lookout for the accused. CCTV footage is being checked, informed officials.

(With inputs from IANS)