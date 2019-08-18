New Delhi: Yet another incident of attempted lynching was reported in Alwar on Saturday morning, Rajasthan after a man was tied and allegedly thrashed on suspicion of theft.

The incident happened at Musa Khera village in Kishangarh Bas Tehsil in Alwar. As soon as the police received information, they reached the spot to rescue the man. The victim was tied with a rope and brutally thrashed.

“We saw that he was tied with a rope and a few men were beating him brutally,” the police said.

The man was rushed to the hospital as he sustained injuries in the head. An FIR has been lodged against the accused based on the victim’s statement. No arrest has been made so far and the investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, an Alwar court acquitted all six accused in the 2017 Pehlu Khan mob-lynching case giving them a ‘benefit of the doubt’, finding glaring lapses in the police probe. The state government has, however, decided to appeal against the verdict and is likely to move the Rajasthan High Court.

Earlier this month, Rajasthan became the second state after Manipur to have an anti-mob lynching law after the state Assembly passed the Rajasthan Protection from Lynching Bill, 2019.