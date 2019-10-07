Jaipur: In yet another case of hooliganism, a Muslim couple was allegedly harassed and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by two miscreants in Alwar district of Rajasthan. One of the men also molested the woman by flashing before her.

Speaking to a leading daily, a police officer said that the incident took place on Saturday when the couple was waiting for their bus at Alwar bus stand. Suddenly, two bike-borne assailants came and began harassing them and forced them to chant Jai Shree Ram.

However, both the accused Vansh Bhardwaj, 23, and Surendra Mohan Bhatia, 32 were arrested by Alwar Police.

They were produced them before a judge, who remanded them in judicial custody till October 18. A medical test was also conducted which found Bhatia was in inebriated state when the incident took place.

The accused duo have been booked under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354A (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt ), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).