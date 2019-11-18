New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Monday and said it is a delight to interact with him on various subjects. PM Modi appreciated Gates for passionately contributing towards making the planet a better place by his philanthropic activities.

“Wonderful meeting with Mr. @BillGates. Always a delight to interact with him on various subjects. Through his innovative zeal and grassroots level work, he is passionately contributing towards making our planet a better place,”PM Modi said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Bill Gates also met Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani.

“Prior to the launch of Bharatiya Poshan Krishi Kosh, had a productive meeting with Mr. Bill Gates on India’s fight against malnutrition under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji,” Irani said in a tweet.

While addressing a function organised by NITI Aayog, Gates earlier in the day, appreciated India for its healthcare system and talked about how digital tools can help improve it further. During the event, he released a report of the NITI Aayog on ‘Health Systems for a New India: Building Blocks – Potential Pathways to Reforms’.

The philanthropist lauded the Central government for stepping up and eradicating polio from the country. “India is in a very hopeful situation and is set to be an example for other countries,” he said.

Acknowledging PM Modi’s contribution towards Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation had in September this year honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Global Goalkeeper Award for his contributions to the cleanliness drive and efforts to improve access to sanitation in India through Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. The Award ceremony took place on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.