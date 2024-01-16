Home

“Always Awake For His Personal PR And BJP’s Campaign”,Alleges Karnataka’s CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has made derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of betraying Kannadigas and following the 'Ignore-Neglect-Sleep-Repeat' mantra.

CM Of Karnataka Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday made derogatory remarks on PM Modi, saying that he is betraying Kannadigas and is following the mantra of ‘Ignore-Neglect-Sleep-Repeat’ when it comes to the Congress ruling state.

Allegations ON The Prime Minister

Chief Minister targetted Prime Minister Modi alleging that he is sleeping on the important issues that concerns Karnataka.

“When the Prime Minister dozes, the nation loses! Narendra Modi is always awake for his personal PR and BJP’s campaign but is always seen sleeping on issues concerning Karnataka. A stark reality in Karnataka, where Central funds are reduced or denied, aspirations of Kannadigas are neglected, and relief funds from Union govt yet to reach the farmers. His mantra? Ignore. Neglect. Sleep. Repeat!,” Karnataka CM posted on X.

He also mentioned that Karnataka BJP MPs are silent on the matters of the state and are allowing “PM Modi to sleep peacefully”.

“BJP MPs mantra? Maintain silence. Fan Modi. Betray Kannadigas. Allow Modi to Sleep Peacefully. Repeat! Wake up, Mr Prime Minister! Time to ensure the rightful share of Karnataka!,” he added.

Irregulaities Worth Rs 4,000 Cr Remain Unsettled

In another post on X, Karnataka CM also alleged that there were COVID-19 irregularities worth Rs 40,000 crore yet PM Modi remains silent on the issue.

“PM Modi, when asked about the corruption committed by BJP leaders, sleeps,” Karnataka CM said.

Earlier last week, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a blistering attack on the Central government over denying the state’s tableau at the Republic Day parade on January 26.

Why Is Centre Denying Karnataka’s Tableau At Republic Day Parade

“The Central Government has insulted the seven crore Kannadigas by denying the opportunity for the state’s tableau at the Republic Day parade to be held in New Delhi on January 26th. Karnataka faced a similar situation even last year as our state’s tableau was initially rejected. They later permitted keeping Karnataka elections in mind. This time, the central government has again continued its trend of insulting Kannadigas,” he posted on X.

(With Inputs From ANI)

