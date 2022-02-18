New Delhi: Responding to the allegations of his former party colleague and poet Kumar Vishwas, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that all corrupt people have teamed up to brand the disciple of Bhagat Singh a ‘terrorist’, but people know the truth. For the unversed, Vishwas, once a close aide of the Delhi chief minister, has accused the latter of supporting separatists during the high-voltage campaign for the assembly elections in Punjab. In an interview, he had allegedly talked about the collaboration between Kejriwal and the Khalistani separatists.Also Read - Centre To Review Security Of Kumar Vishwas After 'Khalistan' Claims Against Kejriwal: Reports

"100 years back, Bhagat Singh was called a terrorist by the British & I'm his staunch follower. Today, history is repeating itself. "I must be the world's sweetest terrorist, a terrorist who provides schools, hospitals, electricity, roads, water," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

#WATCH | AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal responds to allegations of his former party colleague & poet Kumar Vishwas. "This is comedy. If their allegations are to be believed, I am a big terrorist. In this case, what were security agencies doing in last 10 years," he says. pic.twitter.com/G2Nzws2VCe — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022

Terming Vishwas’ allegations ‘Comedy’, CM Kejriwal said that if their allegations are to be believed, I am a big terrorist. “What were security agencies doing in last 10 years. Delhi Police, ED, Income Tax, & other agencies carried out raids at my office and residence in the last 7 years, but no agency could find anything against me. Then one day, a poet stood up & sang a poem. Thank that poet who caught such a big terrorist”, Kejriwal mocked his former aide.