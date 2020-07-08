West Bengal Lockdown Extension: Amid surge in coronavirus cases across the state, the West Bengal government on Tuesday devised a new plan and adopted a novel strategy to defeat the deadly virus. Also Read - Ben Stokes is Aggressive And Positive, Will Lead England From The Front: Sachin Tendulkar

Becoming the first state in the country to do so, the West Bengal government on Tuesday amalgamated the containment zones and the buffer zones and constituted a "broad-based" containment zone where it said a total lockdown will be imposed from 5 PM on Thursday.

Till date, the state had been organizing across three categories such as affected zones, buffer zones, and clean zones. After the surge in cases, the state government decided to combine affected and buffer zones.

The development comes after the state reported more than 800 cases for three consecutive days. West Bengal has reported a total of 23,837 cases till Tuesday and the deadly infection has claimed the lives of 804 people.

Issuing an order, the state administration said the “broad-based” containment zones may be subjected to strict lockdown and all offices, government and private, all non-essential activities, congregations, transportation and all marketing, industrial and trading activities be closed during the period.

To make people’s lives easy, the state government said local authorities will arrange home delivery of essential commodities for the residents of these areas during the shutdown.

However, the residents of the containment zones will be prohibited from attending government and private offices. The state said their ingress and egress will be strictly regulated.

For how long the shutdown will continue?

Though the government has announced that the shutdown is there for 14 days, a senior government official from the state told a news agency that the lockdown will continue until there is an improvement in the situation.

He said that no date has been fixed as of now and the state will evaluate the situation to decide on the next course of action.

In Kolkata alone, there are 33 containment zones, whereas in the neighbouring South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas districts there are 155 and 219 such zones.