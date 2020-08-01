New Delhi: Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh passed away on Saturday. He was 64. Also Read - Coronavirus Punishment From God, Will End if Muslims Allowed to Offer Prayer at Mosques, Claims Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq

Earlier in the day, he had wished Eid Al Adha to all his followers on micro-blogging site Twitter. He had also paid tribute to freedom fighter and educationist Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his death anniversary. Also Read - 'Goondaraj in UP': Opposition Targets Yogi Government After 8 Policemen Killed in Kanpur

Tribute to the great revolutionary freedom fighter Lokmanya #BalGangadharTilak ji on his death anniversary.

His contribution will be remembered forever🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/tEdchlp1hz — Amar Singh (@AmarSinghTweets) August 1, 2020

Notably, Singh was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for several months now. He is survived by wife Pankaja and twin daughters.