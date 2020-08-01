New Delhi: Former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passed away on Saturday in a Singapore hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for kidney ailments. Singh is survived by wife Pankaja and twin daughters. He was 64. Also Read - National Education Policy 2020 Will Convert Job Seekers Into Job Creators: PM Modi at Smart India Hackathon 2020

Tributes and condolences poured in from all sides as soon as the news of his demise broke out. Also Read - Former Samajwadi Party Leader Amar Singh Dies at 64

Here’s Who Said What Also Read - Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Guest List: From PM Modi to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, List of Bigwigs Likely to Attend The Ceremony on August 5

Expressing condolences over the passing away of Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the energetic public figure was known for his friendships across many spheres of life. “Amar Singh ji was an energetic public figure. In the last few decades, he witnessed some of the major political developments from close quarters. He was known for his friendships across many spheres of life. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his friends and family. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted,”Sad to hear of the demise of senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Amar Singh. A man of many parts, Singh was an able parliamentarian. Condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his tweet mentioned that Singh was friendly with all political parties and remembered him as “humorous and always energetic”.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy also paid his condolences to the bereaved family. He said,”Amar Singh, MP and a person I have known for long, died today. Although he was mostly with the SP, but he made friends across the spectrum of political parties. My condolences to his family.”

“Just heard of the passing of AmarSingh Ji. I first met him in 1997 when he accompanied the then PM to Odisha, & last a couple of years ago when he dropped by for tea. Like him or not, for years he was a player, with undeniable & immense influence in India’s politics. Om Shanti”, tweeted National Vice President and spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party.