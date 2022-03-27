New Delhi: As the covid third wave wanes, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday announced that the Amaranth Yatra will start from June 30th, 2022, with all protocols in place. The Office of Lt. Governor of Jammu & Kashmir also informed that the yatra will culminate, as per the tradition, on the day of Raksha Bandhan. The Amarnath Yatra will last for 43 days this year.Also Read - Bill To Merge Delhi's Three Civic Bodies To Be Introduced By Amit Shah Today