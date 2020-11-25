New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s gag order in relation to the media reporting of the FIR lodged against a former Advocate General of the state in the alleged Amaravati land scam.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice RS Reddy and Justice MR Shah said that the high court shall not decide till January last week the pending matter which relates to the alleged illegal land transactions during shifting of the state capital to Amaravati. The bench also asked the High Court not to decide the former against FIR.

The apex court passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by the State of Andhra Pradesh against the September 15 order of high court in relation to an FIR registered against a former Advocate General.

Earlier on September 15, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had stayed the investigation and issued an injunction restraining any media reporting in the issue after the FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau alleging corruption and illegal land transactions in relation to the shift of the capital to Amaravati following the bifurcation of the state in 2014.

The High Court had said news in regard to the registration of the FIR or in the context of the FIR not to be made public in any electronic, print or social media.

The top court, which did not issue notice to chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on the appeal, sought responses from others including the Director General of Police of Andhra Pradesh and the state’s former advocate general Dammalapati Srinivas on whose plea the high court had passed the order.

(With Agency inputs)