New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has written to PM Narendra Modi, urging him to take up with Pakistan government the issue of a thorough probe into the partial demolition of the centuries-old Guru Nanak Palace in Pakistan’s Narowal.

CM’s request follows a similar plea by Shiromani Akali Dal MP from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who had urged the PM to take up the issue with his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan.

The palace was partially demolished by a group of vandals who also sold its precious windows and doors in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Harsimrat said Sikhs were deeply anguished by the incident and she joined the community in condemning the act.

“I join the #Sikh community in condemning the demolition of historical #GuruNanakPalace in #Pakistan’s #Punjab province by some vandals in connivance with Auqaf authorities. As #Sikhs are deeply anguished, I urge @narendramodi ji to strongly take it up with Pak PM @ImranKhanPTI,” she tweeted.

The walls of the four-storey building had pictures of Sikh founder Guru Nanak as well as of various Hindu rulers. The “Palace of Baba Guru Nanak”, said to have been built over four centuries ago, was frequented by a number of Sikhs from across the world including India, a report in Pakistan media said.

Meanwhile, in a bid to determine its legal status, locate its owners or find out which government agency maintained its record, Dawn news reached out to various authorities from the deputy commissioner, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) to the family that lived in the building but to no avail.

Narowal Deputy Commissioner Waheed Asghar, in charge of the record of all properties in the region, said, “There is no mention of this building in the revenue record. As it seemed to be historical, we are checking the municipal committee’s record.”