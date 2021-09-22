Chandigarh: Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said he would fight Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress Chief’s elevation to chief ministership tooth and nail. Terming Sidhu as a ‘dangerous man,’ Amarinder Singh further stated that he is ready to sacrifice anything to save Punjab. Singh added, “He [Sidhu] is dangerous for the state.”Also Read - 'Best Wishes': Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Congratulates His Successor Charanjit Channi

Former Punjab CM had even written a final letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, briefing her about his decision to resign. In his letter, he even expressed his anguish over the political events that took place in the last five months. He stated that the political events were not based on the full understanding of the national imperatives of Punjab and its key concerns’. Also Read - Punjab Likely to Get Two New Deputies Along With Chief Minister Replacement as Amarinder Singh Quits

Senior Congress leader Amarinder Singh on Saturday resigned from his post as the Chief Minister of Punjab after months of political tussle, saying he stepped down as he felt ‘humiliated.’ However, Congress President Sonia Gandhi asked him to continue his work.

Singh later on Wednesday called Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as ‘inexperienced’ and also threatened to pit a strong candidate against state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in the coming assembly polls. However, he further added that both Rahul and Priyanka are like his children. He even mentioned that he is hurt by the party.

In a statement, Singh told Congress Interim President Sonia he was ready to hang his boots and allow someone else to take over as the CM after leading the Congress to another sweeping win in Punjab. “But that did not happen, so I will fight,” added Singh.

“You can be old at 40 and young at 80,” he added, making it clear that he did not see his age as a hurdle.

Former CM Amarinder Singh ridicules the Party leader

Singh even ridiculed the way Punjab was being governed from Delhi now. He even raised questions that leaders such as KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken, and Randeep Singh Surjewal good for the ministry. Comparing his strategy of how he appointed his own ministers based on their capabilities, Singh raised questions on the new cabinet.

Later the new Punjab Minister Charanjit Singh Channi along with the two deputy chief ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and O P Soni flew to Delhi to discuss the composition of the new cabinet. Sidhu too flew with them.

Making a remark on Sidhu, Singh said, “If Sidhu behaves as the Super CM, the party won’t function.” Under this drama master’s leadership, it would be a big thing if the Congress managed to touch double digits in Punjab polls, Singh added.

He called Channi intelligent and well educated but added that he had no experience in managing the home department, critical for Punjab that shares a 600-km border with Pakistan. On accusations that he was inaccessible, Singh said he had been elected to the Vidhan Sabha seven times and twice to Parliament. There must be something right with me.

The Congress leadership had evidently decided on making the change in Punjab and was trying to make a case for it, he claimed. Referring to complaints that he had not taken arbitrary action against the Badals in the 2015 desecration case, the former CM said he believed in letting the law take its course.

But now these people who were complaining against me are in power, let them throw the Akali leaders behind bars if they can, he challenged. On the new CM’s announcement on waiving water bills, he said Channi must have discussed it with the former Finance Minister.

“I hope they don’t bankrupt the state,” he added.