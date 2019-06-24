Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the murder of the prime accused in 2015 Sacrilege Case in the New Nabha Prison.

The SIT will be headed by Ishwar Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order.

Mohinder Pal Singh Bittoo, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower and main accused in the 2015 sacrilege case, was killed inside Nabha maximum security jail on Saturday evening.

He was allegedly attacked by two Sikh inmates –Mohinder Singh and Gursewak Singh with rods after which he was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition where he was declared brought dead.

The Punjab government suspended the jail superintendent and the barrack-in-charge post the attack.

Yesterday, the followers of the sect refused to cremate his body until the sacrilege charges against him are dropped.

Bittoo was accused in the case related to the desecration of Shri Guru Granth Sahib in Bargari, Faridkot in 2015 and was also convicted for raping two of his followers.

In October last year, Punjab Chief Minister had asserted that he will not back out on his promise to bring to book culprits of the Bargari sacrilege case and subsequent incidents of firing at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura in 2015.