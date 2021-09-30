New Delhi: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday dismissed the rumours of him joining the BJP saying he will not join the saffron party and has no intention of continuing in with Congress either. He said that the grand old party was going downhill with senior leaders completely ignored and not given a voice, news agency ANI quoted him as saying.Also Read - Captain to Join BJP? Day After Meeting Amit Shah, Amarinder Singh Meets NSA Doval

Speaking to a television channel, Capt. Amarinder Singh said, “So far I am in the Congress but I will not remain in the Congress. I will not be treated in this manner.” Also Read - Is Archana Puran Singh Ready to Quit The Kapil Sharma Show if Navjot Singh Sidhu Returns?

“I have been in politics for 52 years. I have my own beliefs, my own principles. The way I have been treated. At 10.30 am the Congress President says you resign. I didn’t ask any questions. I said I will do it just now. At 4 pm I went to the Governor and resigned. If you doubt me after 50 years and my credibility is at stake. If there is no trust, what is the point of me staying in the party?” NDTV quoted him as saying. Also Read - ‘Get Well Soon’: Congress Workers Protest Outside Kapil Sibal's House For His ‘Not Ji Huzoor-23’ Remark

During his recent visit to Delhi, Singh had called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and met NSA Ajit Doval, dropping an indication that he is parting ways with the Congress party and may BJP or float his own regional outfit which can dent the prospects of the Congress.

His media adviser later clarified that Singh and Shah discussed the Centre’s controversial new farm laws that sparked widespread farmer agitations. “Met Union Home Minister @AmitShah in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers’ agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification’: @capt_amarinder,” the tweet read.

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh has removed the Congress party’s symbol from his Twitter account’s bio. His present Twitter bio says Amarinder Singh is an Army veteran, the former chief minister of Punjab who is continuing to serve the state.