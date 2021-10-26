Chandigarh: For Congress leader and ex-Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh may announce the launch of his own political party — the Punjab Lok Congress — on Wednesday. Earlier he had said that he will launch his own party soon. Notably, Captain Singh is launching the party ahead of the Assembly elections slated for early next year in the state.Also Read - ‘Stop Talking About Secularism’: Amarinder Singh Slams Congress, Questions Alliance With Sena

An indication in this regard has come when his media advisor Raveen Thukral extended an invite to the media for Amarinder Singh's press briefing in Chandigarh.

After bidding goodbye to the Congress amid infighting with Navjot Singh Sidhu, an "upset" Amarinder Singh last week said that he would soon announce the launch of his own political party to serve the interests of the people, including the farmers who've been fighting for their rights for over a year now.

The former chief minister also said he is hopeful of a seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP for next year’s Assembly elections in the state, if the farmers’ issues are resolved in their interest.

He added that he would not rest until he can secure the future of his people and his state. After his resignation, Amarinder Singh held meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, triggering speculations he could join the BJP.

“Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal and external threats. I promise my people that I will do what it takes to ensure peace and security, which is today at stake,” read an earlier tweet by Amarinder Singh.

On the other hand, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday, however, said if Amarinder Singh floated a new political outfit, he would be making a big mistake .

Saying that Amarinder’s face in Punjab will be scarred , Randhawa said the Congress gave respect to Amarinder Singh and he enjoyed several posts in the party.

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, too attacked Amarinder Singh over the issue of his new political party. “Amarinder Singh never came out of his farmhouse in the last four and a half years, and now, he suddenly talks about floating a party,” she alleged.

(With inputs from IANS, PTI)