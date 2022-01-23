New Delhi: Punjab Lok Congress president and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced the first list of 22 candidates of his party for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. “Out of 22 candidates, two candidates from Majha, three from Doaba and 17 from Malwa region. The second list is likely to be released in two days,” Captain Amarinder Singh said in a press briefing.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Uses Chopsticks For Knitting Noodles, Internet Says Nice Scarf