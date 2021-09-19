New Delhi: Putting an end to all speculations, Congress leader Ambika Soni has reportedly rejected an offer to succeed Captain Amarinder Singh as the next Chief Minister of Punjab. As per the reports, the veteran leader at a late-night meeting has asked the party to elect a Sikh leader for the position.Also Read - After Amarinder Singh's Resignation, Congress Observers to Finalise New Punjab CM Today | Top Developments

Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi were present at the late-night meeting when Soni turned down the offer, said reports. The Congress leader, who was touted as the front runner for the CM post clearly stated that not having a Sikh as the Chief Minister of Punjab has “ramifications”, NDTV reported quoting sources. Also Read - Captain Amarinder Singh Resigns: Who Will be Next Punjab CM? List of Probable Names

Meanwhile, the grand old party is expected to announce the new Punjab CM in the next 2-3 hours today. Earlier on Saturday, soon after Singh stepped down as CM of Punjab, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) unanimously passed a resolution to give party president Sonia Gandhi the power to nominate his successor. Also Read - Congress President Will Choose New CM For Punjab, Sent 2 Resolutions, Says Harish Rawat After CLP meet

“A decision will be taken in the next 2-3 hours”, Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa told reporters when asked about the announcement of the new Punjab CM.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the Punjab Congress Legislative Party (CLP), which was slated for 11 am was deferred, with party sources saying that a consensus is yet to be made on the name of the new CLP leader.

AICC general secretary and Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat and party’s central observers Ajay Maken and Harish Chaudhary are currently in the city.

Meanwhile, former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, current state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu, party leaders Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa are among frontrunners to be the next Punjab CM.