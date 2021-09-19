Chandigarh: Amid the ongoing scrambling for a new chief minister in poll-bound Punjab, the Congress high command is likely to appoint two deputies in addition to Captain’s replacement. A ‘humiliated’ Amarinder Singh put in his papers yesterday after a months-long bitter feud with Navjot Singh Sidhu.Also Read - Ambika Soni Rules Herself Out of CM's Race in Punjab, Says a Sikh Leader Should Succeed Captain

According to reports, Sukhjinder Randhawa — outgoing cabinet minister and the Dera Baba Nanak MLA — has emerged as the frontrunner and is likely to be named as the new Punjab Chief Minister. Also Read - 'Not Mine', Says Sukhjinder Singh Randhwa on Next Punjab CM Face | LIVE Updates

The identities of the deputies will depend on the new face of Punjab. Of them, one will be a Hindu leader and one Dalit MLA will be appointed for the post, news agency ANI reported. Meanwhile, some reports have said that Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Aruna Chaudhary are likely to be named as the Deputy CMs in the new Punjab cabinet. Also Read - After Amarinder Singh's Resignation, Congress Observers to Finalise New Punjab CM Today | Top Developments

A meeting is underway at Rahul Gandhi’s Delhi residence to decide the next chief minister of Punjab and the announcement will be made soon. Earlier today, Congress leader Ambika Soni declined to become the chief minister in favour of a Sikh name.

Other probables for Punjab Chief Minister include ex-state unit heads Sunil Jakhar and Pratap Singh Bajwa, as well as Ravneet Singh Bittu, grandson of late former Chief Minister Beant Singh.