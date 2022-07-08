Srinagar: At least 10 people were killed, and several others are still feared trapped, after a cloudburst near the Amarnath shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Giving details of the relief and rescue operations, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials said some langars (community kitchens) and tents near the holy cave were hit by gushing flash floods as it descended from the mountains.Also Read - Cloudburst in Amarnath LIVE Updates: 10 Dead, Several Missing; Rescue Ops Underway

Soon after the cloudburst was reported, teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and other security forces quickly swung into action and started rescue operations. According to NDRF DG Atul Karwal, one NDRF team is always deployed near the holy cave, it immediately engaged in the rescue work. “One more team has been deployed andanother is on its way. 10 casualties reported so far; 3 rescued alive,” he told news agency ANI. Also Read - JK Police SI recruitment Exam Cancelled, Merit List of 1,200 Scrapped | Deets Inside

Watch the video of flash floods after cloudburst Also Read - BREAKING: Cloudburst in Kullu's Manikaran Valley, 3 Dead

#WATCH | J&K: Visuals from lower reaches of Amarnath cave where a cloud burst was reported at around 5.30 pm. Rescue operation underway by NDRF, SDRF & other associated agencies. Further details awaited: Joint Police Control Room, Pahalgam (Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/AEBgkWgsNp — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar s informed that Rescue operation by Police, NDRF and SFs in progress and injured are being airlifted for treatment. “Situation under control,” he said.

Officials said cloudburst occurred at at around 5.30 p.m. and water surged above/ sides of the cave after heavy rains at the upper reaches. The yatra was flagged off on June 30 after remaining suspended for two years due to the pandemic.