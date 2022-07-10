New Delhi: The rescue operation for the pilgrims, who went missing in a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, near the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, was underway on Sunday. The death toll in the flash flood triggered by heavy rain near the shrine rose to 16. The Indian Air Force said it deployed eight helicopters as part of the rescue and relief operations.Also Read - Amarnath Tragedy That Took 16 Lives Away Could Have Been Averted If....

Amarnath Cloudburst | Top developments

The IAF said four Mi-17V5 and four Cheetal helicopters were deployed for rescue and relief efforts at the Amarnath shrine. “The Cheetal helicopters flew 45 sorties, inducting five NDRF and Army personnel and 3.5 tonnes of relief material while evacuating 45 survivors from the holy cave,” an IAF spokesperson said. The Mi-17V5 helicopters flew 20 sorties, delivered 9.5 tonnes of relief material and evacuated 64 survivors, the official said adding the choppers brought back seven mortal remains from the area. An-32 transport aircraft and a Dornier plane are also being utilised to airlift hand-held radar equipment from Imphal to Srinagar. The Cheetal helicopters flew 45 sorties, carrying five NDRF and Army personnel and 3.5 tonnes of relief material while evacuating 45 survivors from the holy cave. The Amarnath yatra has been temporarily suspended and it may resume after 1-2 days. The pilgrims are still waiting at Baltal Base camp for it to recommence. As the route to Amarnath was damaged and the repairing work is still going on, it will take some time to repair the track and resume yatra. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing rescue and relief operations at Amarnath cave, informed the officials. A two-minute silence was also observed during the meeting to pay tribute to devotees who lost their lives in the incident. An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) official on Saturday informed that rescue operation has been intensified in the Amarnath cloud burst incident. Meanwhile, Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General ADS Aujla reached the cloudburst-affected areas near the Amarnath cave. More than two years after the announcement, Doppler radar at Banihal in Union Territory (UT) of Jammu & Kashmir is still not functional. It is a crucial missing link that could have helped avert the tragic deaths of over a dozen people at Amarnath Shrine, news agency IANS reported. The IMD had forecast only ‘very light rain’ and later said that such localised high rainfall events occur regularly even when authorities term it as an event of cloudburst. The Yatra has been suspended temporarily in wake of the chaos and persisting bad weather conditions. Around 30 pilgrims from Bantwal, who also went for the Amarnath Yatra, are safe. We are safe. We were not affected due to the cloudburst. “We are safe. We were not affected due to the cloudburst. The armed forces are helping us. We are just 28 km away from the Amarnath cave temple,” a pilgrim who was part of the group was quoted as saying by The Times of India. IMD’s Director General (Meteorology) Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, “the work is going on.” The IMD has automatic weather stations (AWS) all along the Yatra route, both from Pahalgam side and the Baltal side. However, they only give data for realised weather, i.e., for what has happened, light rain, thundershower, heavy rain, or snow fall etc. That data is useful in the long term.

Brief: Many are still trapped as rescue operations near Amarnath cave shrine for pilgrims, who went missing after a cloudburst incident in Jammu and Kashmir, continued on Sunday. At least 15 people were killed, and several others suspected to be washed away at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath on Friday evening due to a flash flood from heavy rainfall.