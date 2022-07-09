Amarnath Cloudburst LIVE: Thirteen people were killed and more than 40 are reported missing when a cloudburst struck the area near the holy shrine of Amarnath on Friday. As of now, all the injured patients are being taken care of at all three base hospitals: Upper Holy Cave, Lower Holy Cave, Panjtarni and other nearby facilities en route to holy cave by the health care workers deputed at these stations. Six teams are involved in the rescue operation. Two search and rescue Dog Squads with one each from Pattan and Sharifabad were inducted by air to Panjtarni and onward to the holy cave, said the Indian army.Also Read - Amarnath Cloudburst: 13 Dead, Many Missing; Yatra Suspended Till Further Notice | Top Developments

  • 7:39 AM IST

    VIDEO: Indian Army continues rescue operation in cloudburst affected area at the lower Amarnath Cave site

  • 7:29 AM IST

    Amarnath Tragedy Not cloudburst, but highly localised heavy rainfall: IMD

    The India Meteorological Department on Friday said that the deaths and destruction near the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir was due to a highly localised rain event. According to weather scientists, the shrine reported 31 mm of rainfall between 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm on Friday.

  • 7:23 AM IST

    Amarnath Cloudburst LIVE: All leaves cancelled

    Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir has cancelled all leaves of the staff (Regular/Contractual) and directed them to report to duties immediately. All the officers are directed to keep their mobiles switched on

  • 7:21 AM IST

    A fresh batch of pilgrims leaves for the Amarnath yatra

  • 7:19 AM IST

    The Lt Governor administration and the Shri Amarnath

    Emergency helpline numbers
    NDRF: 011-23438252, 011-23438253
    Kashmir Divisional Helpline: 0194-2496240
    Shrine Board Helpline: 0194-2313149