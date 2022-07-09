Amarnath Cloudburst LIVE: Thirteen people were killed and more than 40 are reported missing when a cloudburst struck the area near the holy shrine of Amarnath on Friday. As of now, all the injured patients are being taken care of at all three base hospitals: Upper Holy Cave, Lower Holy Cave, Panjtarni and other nearby facilities en route to holy cave by the health care workers deputed at these stations. Six teams are involved in the rescue operation. Two search and rescue Dog Squads with one each from Pattan and Sharifabad were inducted by air to Panjtarni and onward to the holy cave, said the Indian army.Also Read - Amarnath Cloudburst: 13 Dead, Many Missing; Yatra Suspended Till Further Notice | Top Developments

