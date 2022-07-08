New Delhi: A cloudburst was reported near Amarnath Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir around 5.30 pm today, triggering a flash flood in the area. At least ten people have been killed and many are feared to be missing at this stage. A rescue operation is being carried out by NDRF, SDRF and other associated agencies.Also Read - Dramatic Video of Flash Floods After Cloudburst In Amarnath Emerges

Here are the Cloudburst Near Amarnath Shrine LIVE Updates: