New Delhi: A cloudburst was reported near Amarnath Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir around 5.30 pm today, triggering a flash flood in the area. At least ten people have been killed and many are feared to be missing at this stage. A rescue operation is being carried out by NDRF, SDRF and other associated agencies.Also Read - Dramatic Video of Flash Floods After Cloudburst In Amarnath Emerges

Here are the Cloudburst Near Amarnath Shrine LIVE Updates:

Live Updates

  • 9:46 PM IST

    Amarnath Cloudburst LIVE | Rescue operations being carried out in cloudburst affected area.

  • 9:28 PM IST

    Amarnath Cloudburst LIVE | This is an unfortunate incident. Our focus is to rescue the pilgrims and take them to safe places. NDRF helpline numbers are active. Rescue work is underway. Army helicopters are also in action. Search operation is on: Nitishwar Kumar, CEO Amarnath Shrine Board

  • 9:05 PM IST

    Amarnath Cloudburst LIVE | Indian Army launches six rescue teams including Army helicopters for aid of Yatris in cloudburst affected area at lower Amarnath Cave site: Northern Army Command

  • 8:45 PM IST

    Amarnath Cloudburst LIVE | Rescue operation by NDRF, SDRF, BSF, Army, JKP and; Shrine board administration is in progress. Spoke to PM and HM and briefed them. They have assured all help. Instructions have been issued to provide all necessary assistance to pilgrims. I’m closely monitoring the situation: Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha

  • 8:35 PM IST

    Amarnath Cloudburst LIVE: PM Modi expresses anguish | “Spoke to J&K LG Manoj Sinha and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

  • 8:30 PM IST

    Amarnath Cloudburst LIVE | 10 dead, 3 rescued: Official

    One NDRF team is always deployed near the holy cave, it immediately engaged in the rescue work. One more team has been deployed and another is on its way. 10 casualties reported so far; 3 rescued alive: NDRF DG Atul Karwal

  • 8:25 PM IST

    Amarnath Cloudburst LIVE | We rescued people during the daylight while necessary food and lighting arrangements are being made at the site. If needed, rescue operations will be continued at the night as well: Vivek Kumar Pandey, PRO, ITBP

  • 8:19 PM IST

    Amarnath Cloudburst LIVE | Situation is under control, rains are still going on. Looking at the hazard level, the Amarnath Yatra has been halted temporarily due to the area being inundated. If the weather remains normal and makeshift arrangements are made, then the yatra can be resumed tomorrow: PRO, ITBP

  • 8:12 PM IST

    Cloudburst in Amarnath | Many tents were washed away. Forces began the rescue work immediately. We are working in tandem with the Indian Army and other rescue forces. Some people were rescued from being washed away in the river: Vivek Kumar Pandey, PRO, ITBP

  • 8:11 PM IST

    Cloudburst in Amarnath | At around 5.30 pm heavy rainfall was happening, suddenly huge flow of water came. Cloudburst happened in the upper reaches of Amarnath cave. Agencies were alerted. There were tents at the site, people were taken out within 10-15 mins: Vivek Kumar Pandey, PRO, ITBP