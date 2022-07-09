Srinagar: At least 15 people were dead and some three dozen others are still missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods near the Himalayan cave shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities have temporarily suspended the Yatra from both Baltal and Pahalgam base camps while the relief and rescue operation is underway. Meanwhile, around 15,000 pilgrims, who were stranded near the Amarnath holy cave in Jammu and Kashmir due to a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst, have been shifted to the lower base camp of Panjtarni.Also Read - Amarnath Tragedy Not A Cloudburst, But Highly Localised Heavy Rainfall: IMD

The pilgrims who were rescued from the site of tragedy and reached Sonamarg’s Baltal base camp from Amarnath holy cave narrated their harrowing experiences before they evacuated. Also Read - Amarnath Cloudburst LIVE: 16 Killed, Foot Yatra Suspended As Over 40 Still Missing; BSF Intensifies Rescue Ops

Sumit, a pilgrim from Maharashtra told news agency ANI that, “the floods triggered by the cloudburst carried a large number of stones with it. We were two kilometres away from the cloudburst site” Also Read - Amarnath Cloudburst: 13 Dead, Many Missing; Yatra Suspended Till Further Notice | Top Developments

Another pilgrim Deepak Chouhan, from Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi informed that a stampede-like situation happened after the flash floods were triggered. “But Army supported a lot. Many pandals were washed away due to the water,” he said.

Another pilgrim said, “When the cloudburst took place, we could not believe it. After a while, we only saw water and water. We were a group of seven to eight people, by Bholenath’s grace, we all got saved. However, we all had a harrowing experience as we witnessed people and bags get swept away with the water.”

“Within 10 minutes of the cloudburst, eight casualties were reported. The water carried a large number of stones with it. There were approximately 15,000 pilgrims who came for the pilgrimage. The pilgrims continued to come despite heavy rains,” he added.

Rescue Op At Amarnath Shrine

The cloudburst that occurred around 5.30 pm on Friday dumped copious rain and thick streams of sludge rolled down the mountain slopes into the valley. The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the shrine in south Kashmir, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens where the pilgrims are served food, according to officials.

“Air rescue operations were started this morning as six pilgrims were evacuated. The military medical teams are receiving patients and casualties at the Nilagrar helipad for onward evacuation,” an official said on Saturday.

The Army official said mountain rescue teams and lookout patrols were on the job to search for the missing people. On Friday, an official on the ground said about 40 people were missing while five had been rescued.

The Union Territory administration and the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) gave out four telephone numbers to help the families of those who might have been affected due to the cloudburst.

An official of the administration said the Amarnath Yatra, which began on June 30, has been suspended following the tragedy and a decision on its resumption will be taken after rescue operations get over.

(With inputs from agencies)