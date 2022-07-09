New Delhi: Rescue operation was resumed at the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday where at least 15 people were killed and over 40 others injured in flash flood triggered by what was being called a sudden cloudburst on Friday evening. But was it indeed a cloudburst? Well, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the tragedy was not actually caused by a cloudburst, but “highly localised rainfall”.Also Read - Amarnath Cloudburst: 13 Dead, Many Missing; Yatra Suspended Till Further Notice | Top Developments

How does IMD determine if it was cloudburst or not?

Every year, IMD releases a special weather advisory for Amarnath Yatra. The general, daily forecast for the district on Friday was of yellow alert (meaning to keep a watch). Even the evening forecast, up on the Amarnath Yatra forecast website at 4.07 pm, said, “Partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain” for all along the route from both Pahalgam side and Baltal side. There was no accompanying warning. Also Read - Cloudburst in Amarnath: 13 Dead, Nearly 50 Injured; Rescue Ops Continue | As It Happened

As per the data from the automatic weather station (AWS) at the holy cave, there was no rainfall from 8:30 am till 4:30 pm. “Then there was just 3 mm rainfall between 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm. However, between 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm there was 28 mm rainfall,” news agency IANS report quoting an IMD scientist. Also Read - Amarnath Yatra Resumes After Day's Suspension Due To Bad Weather

As per IMD criterion, only if there is 100 mm rainfall in one hour then it is termed as cloudburst.

Then what exactly happened?

According to eyewitness accounts and the multiple videos going viral on social media, a stream between two mountain faces — barely 200-300 metres away from the cave entry — brought down heavy rubble along with large quantity of water. Clearly, it was the result of rainfall behind the holy cave.

What Is IMD’s Explanation?

“It was a highly localised cloud only over the holy cave. Such rain happened earlier this year as well. It was not a flash flood,” said Sonam Lotus, who heads the Regional Meteorological Centre at Srinagar that looks after the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, according to IANS report.

Lotus also confirmed that it was likely that there was severe rainfall at a higher altitude than the cave.

according to Anand Kumar Sharma, a retired meteorologist and former north India head of IMD, rainfall is a highly variable parameter, and it is especially true for mountains with peculiar orography. “Plus, the Yatra happens in peak monsoon season. Rainfall may not happen in front of the cave but somewhere upstream, which will have an impact downstream,” he explained.

He also said that for any given mountain, there are so many faces and each of them can have different rainfall. Likewise, there are ranges after ranges of mountains. How many automatic weather stations can you install,” he asked.

However, given the number of pilgrims increasing every year and the logistics involved, Sharma said there is a scope for increasing the AWS in the catchment areas and also raise the number along the route for better forecast.

Meanwhile, the weather outlook for the next two days warned of “intermittent scattered light to moderate rain thunder”.

Current Situation Near Amarnath Shrine

Authorities have temporarily suspended the Yatra from both Baltal and Pahalgam base camps. Teams of NDRF, SDRF, BSF, CRPF, Army, police and ITBP resumed rescue operation with the first light on Saturday morning, officials said.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Ganderbal district, Afroza Shah has told reporters that 15 people have died and over 40 injured in Friday’s flash flood triggered by the cloudburst. She said five people were rescued alive from the debris of the flash flood.

The operation to ascertain the exact number of casualties, injuries and missing persons is still going on. Reports from the disaster site said 25 to 30 tents of the pilgrims and five ‘Langars’ (Community Kitchens) were washed away in the high-speed muddy slush triggered by the cloudburst that occurred around 5.30 p.m. Friday.

The Army has pressed helicopters into service to assist the civil administration in relief and rescue operations. Army said that the rescue operations by security forces continued throughout the night.

Another Flash Flood Warning Issued

MeT department has forecast that another cloud is moving towards the Baltal-Holy cave route which is likely to cause light to moderate rainfall. “Flash flood/shooting stone may occur at vulnerable places. Please remain alert,” the forecast said.