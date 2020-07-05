Amarnath Yatra 2020 News: In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, only 500 pilgrims would be allowed per day by road from Jammu to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine’, said Jammu and Kashmir administration, asserting that the annual pilgrimage would have to be undertaken in a ‘restricted manner’ this year. Also Read - ICMR Faces Flak Over Fast-tracking Covaxin Trials; Medical Body Clarifies August 15 Deadline Meant to 'Cut Red Tape'

Notably, the 42-day yatra was scheduled to commence on June 23 from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has left more than 18,000 people dead. If reports are to be believed, the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) is now planning to undertake the yatra in the last week of July for a short duration of 15 days.

"The yatra this year will have to be undertaken in a restricted manner so that the SoPs for COVID-19 are strictly adhered to during the conduct of the yatra a maximum of 500 yatris only could be allowed per day by road from Jammu," Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said.

He made the remarks, while chairing a meeting of the sub-committee constituted by the Supreme Court for the yatra. In the meeting, he reviewed the arrangements, including security for the pilgrimage, an official spokesman said.

During the meeting, the chief secretary was briefed by the departments concerned with regard to status of works, including upgradation and improvement along the track from Baltal to the Cave shrine at Kali Mata and emergency exit track from Sangam, installation of railings along critical stretches of the track, construction of additional helipads at Lower Holy Cave and construction of sanitisation tunnels at Neelgrath Helipad, Baltal and Domel.

It has been said that Baba Amarnath Aarti this year will be telecast live on Doordarshan.