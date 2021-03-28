Amarnath Yatra 2021: The dates for the upcoming annual pilgrimage to the Himalayan cave shrine of Amarnath have been announced. While the registration will begin from April 1, the 56-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high shrine is scheduled to start from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal on June 28 and culminate on August 22. Since the Yatra is taking place amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, officials had earlier stated that all COVID-19 protocols and standard operating procedures issued by the government will be followed. Also Read - Kumbh Mela 2021: Centre's Word of Caution For Uttarakhand Govt Amid Surge in Coronavirus Infection | Full Directive

Amarnath Yatra 2021: Here’s all you need to know:

1) All the details regarding the procedure for registration, application form, and state-wise list of bank branches with complete addresses are available on the board’s website at www.shriamarnathjishrine.com.

2) “The registration will start from April 1 for both the routes through 446 designated bank branches of the Punjab National Bank (316), the Jammu and Kashmir Bank (90) and the YES Bank (40), all over the country,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Sri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) Nitishwar Kumar said.

3) It must be noted that only health certificates that are issued by doctors or medical institutes authorised by state governments or union territory administrations will be accepted at the registered bank branches. The certificates are mandatory as the shrine is at a very high-altitude and the journey is arduous.

4) “For the Yatra-2021, only those health certificates which have been issued after March 15 shall be valid. The steps which yatris (pilgrims) need to follow in order to register for the yatra (pilgrimage), have been put on the board’s website www.shriamarnathjishrine.com,” Kumar said.

5) He added that it also contains relevant information on how to reach the base camps, fee for registration, tariff for ponies, palanquin and porters. Kumar said people under the age of 13 years or above the age of 75 years and women who are more than six weeks pregnant would not be registered for this year’s yatra as per COVID-19 norms.

6) He said permits for the yatra would be different for each day of the week and routes. Different colour code for each day will be used to facilitate police personnel deployed at the access control gates at Baltal in Ganderbal district and Chandanwari-Pahalgam in Anantnag district to regulate the yatra for the relevant date and route, the CEO said.