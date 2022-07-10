Amarnath Yatra 2022 Update: The Centre on Sunday suspended the Amarnath Yatra, two days after the cloudburst near the cave shrine, from Jammu due to inclement weather condition. According to the latest order, no fresh batch will be allowed to proceed from Jammu to the base camps of the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.Also Read - Amarnath Cloudburst: Rescue Ops Underway As Many Still Trapped, Bantwal Pilgrims Safe | 10 Points

"Amarnath Yatra has been suspended from Jammu to twin base camps in Kashmir due to inclement weather. No fresh batch was allowed to move towards Amarnath" an official told PTI.

On 30 June, the annual 43-day pilgrimage commenced from the twin base camps – Nunwan-Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal. Till now, over one lakh pilgrims have offered prayers at the cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice 'shivling'.

Amarnath Cloudburst: Rescue Ops Underway

Rescue operation was resumed at the Amarnath cave shrine on Sunday where 15 people were killed and over 40 injured in a cloudburst Friday evening. Teams of NDRF, SDRF, BSF, CRPF, Army, police and ITBP resumed rescue operation with the first light on Sunday morning. Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Ganderbal district, Afroza Shah has told reporters that 15 people have died and over 40 injured in Friday’s flash flood triggered by the cloudburst. She said five people were rescued alive from the debris of the flash flood.

Amarnath Cloudburst | Top developments