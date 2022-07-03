Amarnath Yatra 2022: The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army reconstructed two bridges near Brarimarg on Baltal Axis, en route to the Amarnath Yatra, in a record time. The bridges were washed away due to landslides in the area caused by a sudden increase in temperature which resulted in swelling of Nalas near Kalimata on the Baltal route.Also Read - Amarnath Yatra 2022: Enhanced Arrangements In Place As First Batch Of Pilgrims Leave For Base Camp

The Chinar Corps have been assisting the civil administration in terms of security and smooth conduct of the Shri Amarnath Yatra which started on June 30. Also Read - Amarnath Yatra 2022: Fresh Advisory Issued for Amarnath Yatris, Pilgrims Must Bring Aadhaar Card or Biometric Verified Govt ID Card

Watch the video here:

In the video, originally tweeted by Chinar Corps, soldiers can be seen rigorously working to reconstruct the damaged bridge. With this overnight construction, yatris were able to avoid a detour of four hours, which otherwise would have caused inconvenience due to the damaged bridges.

#WATCH J&K | Two bridges near Brarimarg on Baltal Axis damaged by landslides were restored by Chinar Corps which reconstructed the bridges overnight for the resumption of route for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims (02.07) (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/dDIjvXsW6d — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

“On 01 Jul, 02 bridges near Brarimarg on #Baltal Axis were damaged by landslides. #ChinarCorps mobilised assets & reconstructed the bridges overnight for resumption of route & avoiding an over 4 hour detour by #Yatris,” Chinar Corps tweeted.

"#Chinarwarriors to the Rescue – #AmarnathYatra." On 01 Jul, 02 bridges near Brarimarg on #Baltal Axis were damaged by landslides. #ChinarCorps mobilised assets & reconstructed the bridges overnight for resumption of route & avoiding an over 4 hour detour by #Yatris.@adgpi https://t.co/AwdxMAyKSs pic.twitter.com/DUQnjWAHTG — Chinar Corps🍁 – Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) July 2, 2022

“In a record time frame, the 13 Engineer Regiment of Chinar Corps laid entirely a new bridge in the night against heavy odds of weather and darkness. This resulted in a smooth recommencement of yatra and instilled a sense of safety and security among pilgrims. The act once again established that the Indian Army can deliver anywhere, anytime,” the Army said in a press release.

Civil administration requisitioned Chinar Corps for restoration of destroyed bridges. In a quick response to the call, Chinar Corps’ Kilo Force coordinated the entire effort and mobilised resources including induction of bridging stores by helicopter, mules, porters and manually by engineer regiment which also mobilised technical experts to resuscitate the fallen bridge.

The Amarnath Yatra is a pilgrimage to a 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas. This holy journey has been resumed after a hiatus of two years owing to COVID conditions. In wake of tension in the Jammu and Kadhmir region, security is already strict and heightened to ensure a safe and peaceful passage for the pilgrims. Around 200 high-powered bulletproof vehicles are placed in sensitive locations along with security forces to detect explosives as well as Over 130 sniffer dogs have also been deployed on the vehicle routes heading towards the shrine.

(With inputs from ANI)