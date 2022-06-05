Amarnath Yatra 2022: Ahead of the commencement of the 43-day-long Amarnath Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir administration has issued the dos and don’ts for the pilgrims and urged them to “go on a morning walk daily and practice breathing exercises” to keep oneself fit at the high altitudes. The annual pilgrimage is set set to start on June 30, 2022, and will conclude on August 11, 2022, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The precautionary measures were issued after over 90 pilgrims lost their lives during the Char Dam Yatra in Uttarakhand since it began on May 3 this year, due to heart attack, mountain sickness and other reasons.Also Read - Explained: Pakistan’s Nefarious Plan To Target Kashmiri Pandits Using Hybrid Terrorists, Pistols Instead of AK-47s

Issuing the list of dos and don'ts, Principal Secretary to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Nitishwar Kumar said, "The pilgrims who have done their registrations and are planning to do the same, must do the morning or evening walk for nearly 4 to 5 hours daily. This is a necessity to keep oneself fit as one comes at a very high altitude. The holy cave is at 12,700 ft while you do have to cross 14,000 or 15,000 ft in your way. Also, practice deep breathing exercises as there are oxygen shortages at such high altitudes," according to news agency ANI.

Dos and don’ts for pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra

Practice deep breathing exercises as there are oxygen shortages at such high altitudes.

As the temperature dips to nearly 5 degrees, pilgrims should to carry warm clothes as a precautionary measure.

The pilgrims who have done their registrations must bring a walking stick, jacket and eatables.

While on pilgrimage, devotees are asked to keep hydrating themselves to avoid dehydration.

The advisory came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired an important meeting recently over Jammu and Kashmir security situation and preparation of Amarnath Yatra. Prior to that, the Centre has also asked Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha governments to take urgent steps to ensure high levels of cleanliness during the ongoing Kedarnath Yatra and upcoming Amarnath Yatra and Rath Yatra.

In this regard, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Manoj Joshi has written to the Chief Secretaries of Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha and requested to provide for sufficient numbers of public toilets for both men and women throughout the approach roads to the shrines, and ensure that that they are kept clean, hygienic and usable at all times.