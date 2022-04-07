Amarnath Yatra Update: After remaining suspended for two years due to the Covid pandemic, the Amarnath Yatra 2022 is all set to begin on June 30. Giving latest update, Nitishwar Kumar, CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board on Thursday said that Amarnath Yatra 2022 will start on 30th June and will conclude on 11th August. The registration will start on 11th April. The pilgrims can also register online through the website and mobile app of the Shrine Board, he said.Also Read - Amarnath Yatra to Start from June 30 With All Covid Protocols in Place, Says Govt

"Registration for Yatra will start on 11 April in 446 Branches of J&K Bank, PNB Bank, Yes Bank and 100 branches of SBI Bank across the country. We are expecting more than 3 lakh pilgrims. In Ramban, a Yatri Niwas has been made which can accommodate 3000 pilgrims," Nitishwar Kumar added. Further, Kumar said that RFID will be given to pilgrims by which the Shrine board can track the pilgrims. The insurance coverage period for pony handlers has been increased to one year, while the insurance cover for pilgrims increased from Rs 3 lakh to 5 lakh this year, he said.

Officials at the Raj Bhavan earlier said this year's annual Amarnath Yatra to the holy cave shrine in Kashmir Himalayas will start on June 30 and conclude after 43 days, as per the tradition, on the day of the Raksha Bandhan festival. Officials said this year, the Yatra would be held with all Covid protocols. The holy pilgrimage could not be held during 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, while in 2019, it was disrupted due to the events preceding the scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A in Jammu & Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

