Srinagar: In addition to the online facility of providing ‘prasad’ with silver coins, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), in its new initiative introduced offline facility for making prasad and silver coins available to the devotees. The ensuing Amarnath Yatra commenced on June 30 and will culminate on August 11, on day of Raksha Bandhan.Also Read - Amarnath Yatra Temporarily Suspended Due to Bad Weather

In this initiative, the devotees can visit Souvenir Counter set up by the SASB at Holy Cave and buy silver coins of 5 gram and 10 gram weight at the rate of Rs 700 and Rs 1,300, respectively. The devotees can also have prasad with 5 gram silver coin at Rs 1,000, prasad with 10 gram silver coin at Rs 2,000 and prasad without coin at Rs 501 from the counters set up at Domel Access Control Gate (Baltal) and Chandanwari Access Control Gate, Pahalgam. Also Read - Amarnath Yatra 2022: Chinar Corps Rebuild Damaged Bridge Enroute Pilgrimage In Record Time. Watch Video

“This will fulfil the long pending desire of the devotees, expressed from time to time. SASB in future will also continue to take such initiatives to provide more and more facilities to the pilgrims coming from all over the country as well as abroad for the holy Yatra,” an official statement said. Also Read - 4 Amarnath Pilgrims Injured in a Road Accident on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

On Tuesday morning, Yatra was temporarily suspended due to bad weather. The annual 43-day pilgrimage is held from the twin base camps – Nunwan in Pahalgam of south Kashmir’s Anantnag and Baltal camp in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. The pilgrims were not allowed to move towards the cave shrine housing the naturally formed ice-Shivling from the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam.

The annual pilgrimage is being held after a gap of two years due to the pandemic. Till today, over 72,000 pilgrims had offered their prayers at the cave shrine.

(With inputs from IANS)