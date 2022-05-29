New Delhi: Security forces shot down a Pakistani drone carrying seven sticky or magnetic bombs and seven UBGLs (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district. The drone came from the border side in the Talli Hariya Chak area under Rajbag police station in Kathua.Also Read - Pakistan’s ISI Pushing Terrorists Into Jammu and Kashmir Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra, Intelligence Agencies Warn Security Forces

"The drone has a payload attachment with it which is being screened by the bomb disposal experts," SSP Kathua RC Kotwal said on Saturday.

J&K | Security forces shoot down a drone in Talli Hariya Chak under Rajbagh PS in Kathua Dist. 7 UBGLs (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher)& 7 sticky/magnetic bombs recovered from payload attached to the Hexacopter; further analysis underway. Bomb Disposal Squad present: SSP Kathua pic.twitter.com/rO3YE0m7OV — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2022

Amarnath Yatra is all set to start on June 30 after a gap of two years. The Yatra an annual pilgrimage to the 3,880 metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva in Jammu and Kashmir, located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas.

Resuming the Amarnath pilgrimage is a challenging task as Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed several incidents of targeted killings in the last few months by terrorists following which the Ministry of Home Affairs asked security agencies operating in Jammu and Kashmir to enhance counter-terror operations.

The online registration for Amarnath Yatra 2022 has started from April 11 and the Home Ministry has already sanctioned nearly 50 companies of CAPF for the purpose of providing security during the pilgrimage as Jammu and Kashmir is expecting nearly five lakh pilgrims visiting the Amarnath cave shrine this year. While online registration has already begun, the pilgrimage is scheduled to be held for 43 days between June 30 and August 11.

The Jammu and Kashmir government had cancelled the annual Amarnath pilgrimage due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in 2020 and 2021 after a discussion with Amarnathji Shrine Board members.