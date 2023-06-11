Home

Amarnath Yatra 2023: Shine Board Bans Certain Food Items Including Samosa, Jalebi, Pizza | Full List Here

New Delhi: Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) said on Sunday that foods, including halwa puri, samosas, jalebi, gulab jamun, etc., will not be served to Yatris during this year’s Himalayan pilgrimage. The 62-day-long Amaranth Yatra will begin on July 1, this year. “Focusing on the health of the pilgrims, SASB has released a list of permitted and banned meals, food items at ‘langars’ and made it clear that no junk and fried food will be allowed to be served at around 120 langars,” an official said.

SASB officials furth informed that over 120 langars (community Kitchens) are being established this year for the pilgrims along the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal leading to the cave shrine. A list of banned and permitted items has also been shared with the langer authorities.

Poori

Bathura

Pizza

Burgar

Stuffed parantha

Dosa

Fried Roti

Bread with butter

Cream based foods

Pickle

Chutney

Fried papad

Chowmein

All other fried / fast foods

Cold drinks

Karrah halwa

Jalebi

Gulab jamun

Laddu, khoya burfi, rasgulla and all other halwai items besides snacks (high in fat and salts) chips/kurkure, matthi, namkeen mixture, pakora, samosa, fried dry fruits and all other deep fried items.

Non vegetarian foods, alcohol, tobacco, gutka, pan masala, cigarettes, other intoxicants.

Amarnath Yatra 2023: Permitted Food

The meals in the permitted menu include cereals, pulses, green vegetables, green salad, fruits and sprouts, rice, jaggery, sambar, idli, uttapam, poha, herbal tea, coffee, low fat curd, sharbat, lemon squash/water, figs, raisins, apricots, and other dry fruits.

Moreover, Director Health Services Jammu and Kashmir have directed all concerned officials not to sanction or forward leave applications of doctors and para medical staff during the period of yatra.

Home Minister Amit Shah Reviews Amarnath Yatra Security Arrangements

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Narendra Modi government’s priority is to ensure that Amarnath pilgrims have a comfortable visit and directed officials to make adequate security arrangements along the entire pilgrimage route in Jammu and Kashmir.

The home minister said this while chairing a high-level meeting where he took stock of the preparations for the Amarnath pilgrimage with top officials of the central government, Army and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

The 62-day-long annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath, located at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas, will begin on July 1 and continue till August 31.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.