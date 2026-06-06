Amarnath Yatra 2026: Multi-layer security plan rolled out, QR codes for pony riders introduced; Check details

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has taken several steps to ensure the security along the route remains top notch. From conducting fire audits to monitoring the yatra using CCTV cameras a lot of step have been taken.

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Security arrangements have been upped in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Amarnath Yatra 2026. PTI/File image

In a bid to strengthen the preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, security arrangements have been significantly strengthened. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha recently inaugurated the District Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and the Amarnath Yatra Control Room at the Deputy Commissioner’s office complex in Ganderbal. Speaking on the occasion, he said that these facilities will play a vital role in providing a safe, smooth and seamless travel experience to the pilgrims during the Yatra.

According to the Lieutenant Governor, the initiative is aimed at enhancing pilgrim safety, providing timely assistance and strengthening disaster management capabilities. He said the new operations centre would help different agencies work together more effectively and respond quickly to any emergency situation.

EOC centre to be equipped with 24*7 helpline

The operations centre is equipped with a 24-hour emergency helpline designed to offer quick assistance and resolve crises faced by residents and pilgrims.

As part of efforts to strengthen security arrangements for the Amarnath pilgrimage, the Emergency Operations Center has been linked to a network of CCTV cameras covering key locations, including Baltal Base Camp, the yatra route, parking areas, Sonamarg and Manigam Transit Camp. This will enable real-time monitoring and faster decision-making whenever required.

According to officials, the operations centre will play an important role in overseeing security arrangements, managing traffic and crowds, responding to emergencies and facilitating coordination between various agencies during the yatra. The modern facility is expected to improve operational efficiency while enhancing pilgrim safety.

QR verification for service providers

Now, a QR-based mobile application is designed to register and verify service providers, including pony handlers, drivers and photographers. Officials said that every registered service provider associated with the pilgrimage, such as pony handlers, pithoos and taxi operators, has undergone verification through the app. Following verification, police issued QR codes that can be scanned by pilgrims and security staff to confirm their authenticity.

As part of the yatra’s technology-driven management plan, authorities fixed May 30 as the deadline for RFID card issuance to 28,000 service providers, enabling a robust digital tracking system.

Fire safety audits will be conducted

Authorities directed the Fire and Emergency Services Department to undertake comprehensive fire safety inspections at base camps and lodgement centres. At the same time, security deployment plans were reviewed across important transit points. Central Armed Police Force units have arrived in Kashmir, and Srinagar Police have put in place arrangements including housing, medical assistance and communication facilities.