Amarnath Yatra 2026: Third batch of pilgrims leaves Jammu under multi-layer security; Second batch reaches Pahalgam route; Watch

The annual Amarnath Yatra, 57-day pilgrimage will begin on July 3 and conclude on August 28.

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The annual Amarnath Yatra is one of Hinduism’s most revered pilgrimages, drawing lakhs of devotees to the sacred Amarnath Cave Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir every year. The 57-day pilgrimage will begin on July 3 and conclude on August 28. Earlier today, the third batch of pilgrims departed from the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu under a heavily fortified security umbrella. Meanwhile, the second batch of spiritually charged devotees officially started their upward foot trek, departing from the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam for the holy cave shrine located in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

The extensive multi-layered security cover has been put in place for the entirety of the transit corridors to protect and provide for the complete and safe passage of all pilgrims travelling from and through the valley. Devotees expressing their initial impressions highly lauded the elaborate security infrastructure, noting that the visible safety nets have significantly motivated them for the high-altitude darshan ahead.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir | The second batch of devotees departs from Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam for their pilgrimage to the Holy cave of Shri Amarnath Ji pic.twitter.com/JeqkbbVKne — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2026

The Udhampur District Health Team has established an extensive medical matrix along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to respond to high-altitude health emergencies and to respond to emergencies during transit from Tikri Kali Mata Temple to the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel. To provide immediate medical assistance at critical bottleneck areas, ten stationary first aid camps are set up and are operational. In addition, there are six fully equipped ambulances with life-saving equipment located at strategically calculated intervals. “These emergency vehicles are positioned to provide rapid, life-saving medical interventions and to facilitate the swift evacuation of any distressed or ill pilgrims to nearby healthcare facilities if emergencies arise,” Chief Medical Officer Anil Manhas to news agency ANI.

According to ANI report, Om Shiv Shakti Sewa Langar Committee President Varinder Malik stated that a 24-hour medical camp has been stocked with ample oxygen cylinders, blood pressure/sugar management medications, and dedicated ambulance backup alongside their continuous three-meal bhandara service running through August 28