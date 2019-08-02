New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday issued security advisory in interest of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims hours after the Indian Army confirmed intel inputs over a probable terror attack- and said that “that they may curtail their stay in the Valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible”.

All the tourists or pilgrims camping in the Valley have been advised to leave immediately.

J&K govt issues security advisory in the interest of #AmarnathYatra pilgrims and tourists, “that they may curtail their stay in the Valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible”, keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats. pic.twitter.com/CzCk6FnMQ6 — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2019

The government order dated August 2, 2019, read that the Yatra may be curtailed keeping in mind the security of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

This comes the day the Indian Army confirmed that specific inputs have been received apprehending a terror attack on Amarnath Yatra. Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Chinar Corps Commander Lt General K J S Dhillon on Friday said, “A Pakistan Army landmine has also been recovered from one of the caches of terrorists. This clearly indicates that the Pakistan Army is involved in terrorism in Kashmir, this will not be tolerated.”

He asserted that Pakistan is trying to disrupt peace in Kashmir. “Type of IEDs we are examining and the IED expert terrorists we are capturing and eliminating point to the fact that Pakistan is trying to disrupt peace in Kashmir. We assure ‘awaam’ of Kashmir that no one will be allowed to disrupt peace,” K J S Dhillon added.