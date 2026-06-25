Good news for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims! Jammu hotels announce massive discounts for THESE guests | Check details

The Hotel Association has rolled out discounts of up to 30 per cent on advance bookings to attract Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and encourage them to stay longer in Jammu.

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Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra starting on July 3, Jammu's hospitality sector has rolled out special incentives to attract pilgrims. PTI/File image

Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, Jammu’s hospitality sector is rolling out special offers to draw pilgrims. Hotels are providing a 30 per cent discount on advance reservations, and taxi unions have introduced budget-friendly travel packages in an effort to persuade visitors to spend time in Jammu instead of heading straight to Kashmir on the Vande Bharat Express.

Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra starting on July 3, Jammu’s hospitality sector has rolled out special incentives to attract pilgrims. The Hotel Association is offering up to 30 per cent off on advance reservations and has indicated that similar concessions may be extended to on-the-spot bookings if the scheme proves successful. At the same time, the Railway Taxi Union has launched discounted travel packages to Pahalgam and Baltal, hoping to encourage pilgrims arriving from Srinagar on the Vande Bharat Express to halt in Jammu instead of travelling onward immediately.

Why did the need for a discount arise?

Tourism businesses in Jammu are worried about a steady decline in visitor stays. The share of travellers choosing to stay in the city dropped from 39 per cent two years ago to just 31 per cent last year, with a majority now travelling straight to Kashmir.

With the Srinagar-Jammu Vande Bharat Express expected to make direct travel even easier, hoteliers fear the trend may worsen. Highlighting the challenges facing the sector, All Jammu Hotel and Lodge Association president Pawan Gupta said that occupancy levels are currently around 10 per cent, leaving most hotel rooms empty. He described the upcoming Amarnath Yatra as a crucial opportunity for the industry.

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The special package is aimed at drawing pilgrims to Jammu and persuading them to extend their stay. Hoteliers are hoping that if travellers spend a night or two in the city, hotel rooms that have remained largely vacant will once again see higher occupancy.

L-G Manoj Sinha visits Pahalgam, reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said all arrangements for the upcoming annual Amaranth Yatra are in place, and the Valley eagerly awaits the arrival of pilgrims.

The L-G reviewed preparations for the yatra during a visit to Pahalgam in Anantnag district on the day. Speaking to reporters following the review, he said, “The Jammu and Kashmir administration, in coordination with security forces and the Centre, has made all arrangements for a safe and comfortable yatra for devotees from across the country.”

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He expressed satisfaction with the arrangements, urging devotees from across the country and the globe to arrive in numbers for the Amarnath Yatra, saying that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were eagerly waiting to welcome them. The 57-day yatra will begin July 3 on the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal. It will culminate on August 28.