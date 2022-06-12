Amarnath Yatra: Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, a high-level security meeting involving the civil administration and senior police officers of the districts of Ramban and Kishtwar was held at the Dharmund Military Garrison. The aim of the meeting was to boost cooperation, interaction, and coordination between the civil and military agencies.Also Read - Sheikh Nagar To Shivnagar, Amphalla Chowk To Hanuman Chowk: Jammu Civic Body Passes Resolution On Name Change

General Officer Commanding CIF (Delta) and Mukesh Singh, ADGP (Jammu) presided over the meeting and was attended by DIG DKR Region, SSP, Ramban, SSP (Traffic), DDIB, Assistant Commissioner (R&AW), and senior Military Officers of the region.

The session provided an opportunity for deliberation on important issues of mutual interests impacting the security of the region where all officials stressed the need for the harmonious functioning of the Government agencies to make the Amarnath Yatra successful.

Overview Of The Security

In view of the prevailing internal security situation, an overview of the security was also undertaken to ensure complete synergy between all security agencies and civil administration for a coordinated effort towards the achievement of the laid down goals.

he civil administration was overall appreciative of the role played by the Indian Army in helping them to develop capacities in specialized areas. Both the agencies acknowledged the need for working together towards the cause of the people and the security of the UT, said a defense spokesman.

First Amarnath Yatra After The Abrogation Of Article 370

This year, 3 lakh pilgrims are expected to attend the Amarnath Yatra, which begins on June 30. This yatra will last for about one-and-a-half months, that is, till August 11, till the day of Raksha Bandhan. This will be the first Amarnath Yatra since the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019. In the subsequent two years, this journey was postponed due to Corona.

Amarnath Cave is located in Ganderbal district in South Kashmir on the Amarnath mountain at an altitude of more than 17 thousand feet. Every year a natural Shivling is formed in this cave. Amarnath Dham is one of the main shrines of Hinduism.