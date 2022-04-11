New Delhi: After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Amarnath Yatra is all set to resume this year. Nitishwar Kumar, CEO of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, has announced that registration for the Amarnath Yatra will open early this year, on April 11. Following the announcement of the annual yatra, a Yatri Niwas has been created in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, which can nearly accommodate 3000 pilgrims. As per the board, it is anticipated that almost 3 lakh pilgrims will visit the shrine this year.Also Read - Amarnath Yatra 2022 Registration to Start on 11 April Across Country, Pilgrims Can Register Online Too

The registration for the annual yatra begins on April 11, Monday. The yatra will start on June 30 and conclude on August 11. All pilgrims can register their entry through the official website or mobile application of the Shrine Board.

Here’s how to register for Amarnath Yatra 2022:

Visit the official website of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB)- shriamarnathjishrine.com

On the homepage, go to the What’s new section and click on the “click here to register online.”

Next, you will be guided to a new page, which will be a direct link to the registration for Amarnath Yatra 2022

Register your entry for the Amarnath Yatra 2022.

Registration for the Amarnath Yatra will start on April 11 in 446 Branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, PNB Bank, Yes Bank and 100 branches of SBI Bank across the country.

The board further added, “RFID will be given to pilgrims by which the Shrine board can track the pilgrims. The insurance coverage period for pony handlers increased to one year. The insurance cover for pilgrims increased from Rs 3 lakh to 5 lakh this year.”

Earlier on April 9, Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh directed security forces to take all necessary measures for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra which will commence in June. All the measures should be taken with regard to the security and logistics point of view. Police headquarters will provide all the necessary support system for the conduct of peaceful yatra, he said.

The Amarnath Yatra could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even in 2019, the yatra was suspended a few days before August 5, when the Centre abrogated Article 370 and revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, dividing the state into two union territories.