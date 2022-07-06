Srinagar: Amarnath Yatra resumed on Wednesday morning after remaining temporarily suspended due to bad weather. The Yatra was suspended on Tuesday as devotees were not allowed to move towards the cave shrine housing the naturally formed ice-shivalingam from the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam. However, on Wednesday, the journey was resumed after improvement in weather was seen. Although the sky was cloudy all along the two Yatra routes.Also Read - Amarnath Yatra 2022: Now Devotees Can Buy Silver Coins At Souvenir Counters

A batch of 5,982 left from Jammu towards the valley in two escorted convoys from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Wednesday, according to officials. "Of these 3,363 are going to Pahalgam base camp while 2,619 are going to Baltal base camp," officials said.

The annual 43-day pilgrimage is held from the twin base camps – Nunwan in Pahalgam of south Kashmir's Anantnag and Baltal camp in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. So far, over 65,000 pilgrims have performed this year's Amarnath Yatra, which started on June 30 and will end on August 11.

Yesterday morning, the sixth batch of over 6,300 Amarnath pilgrims had left for the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir, as per officials. They said 2,028 pilgrims heading for Baltal base camp were the first to leave in 88 vehicles followed by the second convoy of 151 vehicles carrying 4,323 pilgrims for Pahalgam camp in Kashmir. Those heading for Baltal camp were not allowed to visit the shrine due to bad weather.