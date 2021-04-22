New Delhi: Owing to the unprecedented spike in the Covid cases across the country, the registration of pilgrims for the upcoming Amarnath yatra has been temporarily suspended. Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board on Thursday said that the situation is being constantly monitored and it will be reopened once the situation is improved. Online registrations for this year’s Amarnath Yatra commenced on April 15. Also Read - How to Take Care of Mental Health of Children During COVID-19 Second Wave? Step-by-Step Guide

This year's Amarnath yatra is scheduled to commence simultaneously on both routes from June 28 and culminate on Raksha Bandhan, August 22.

