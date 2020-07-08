Amarnath Yatra: Amid the ongoing pandemic, the annual Amarnath Yatra in the Himalayas will be conducted in a staggered manner and not more than 500 pilgrims will be allowed to visit the sacred cave shrine of Lord Shiva daily, officials told news agency PTI. The Amarnath shrine is located in Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read - We Stand United to Defend Autonomy of J&K, Says Farooq Abdullah After All-party Meet

“This year’s pilgrimage will be conducted in a staggered manner and not more than 500 pilgrims will be allowed to visit the shrine daily due to the COVID-19 situation,” an official privy to the discussion said. Also Read - Over 6000 Passengers Travel Out of J&K, Aviation Ministry Asks Airlines to Keep Fares in Check; Railways Waive Off Cancellation Charges

The Amarnath Yatra is likely to commence on July 21. This year, the pilgrimage may be allowed only through the Baltal route as route through Pahalgam is yet to be cleared of snow. Also Read - Union Home Minister Amit Shah Likely to Visit J&K After August 7: Reports

Around 9,000 people have been tested COVID-19 positive in the Union Territory and around 145 people succumbed to the virus so far.

However, a final decision on the pilgrimage to the shrine in Himalayas will be taken later next week, the official said.

The authorities are particularly concerned over the COVID-19 pandemic as the symptoms for the virus and high- altitude sickness are almost same.

The doctors in the Union Territory and the armed forces are already stressed and hence, allowing a large number of pilgrims to go for the Amarnath pilgrimage will be an additional burden on medical staff and infrastructure, another official said.

The issue of pilgrimages to the Amarnath and Vaishnodevi shrines, both located in Jammu and Kashmir, was discussed at a high-level meeting attended by Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Jitendra Singh and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

In case of Vaishnodevi shrine, the visit to the temple has been suspended till July 31 and authorities are contemplating allowing it first for local people. Later, depending on the coronavirus situation, people from outside the state will be allowed, the official said.

(With agency inputs)