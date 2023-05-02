Home

Amarnath Yatra To Begin On July 1: Here’s How To Get Medical Certificate, Book Helicopter Online

Amarnath Yatra Registration

New Delhi: The registration for Amarnath Yatra 2023 has and the 62-day-long yatra to the holy shrine will commence on July 1, 2023 and will culminate on August 31. Located 141 kms from Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Srinagar and at an altitude of 12,756 feet above sea level, the holy shrine lies in the Ladar Valley, which is covered by glaciers, and snow-capped mountains for most of the year.

You can obtain an Amarnath Yatra registration form from a nearby authorized bank branch and have it filled in, along with a fitness certificate. Submit this form to your local bank branch and pay a fee of Rs 100/-. Second, each person will be given a token number that will include their entry pass. You can pick between helicopters and trekking as your modes of transportation.

Who can register for Amarnath Yatra 2023

As per the guidelines, individuals aged between 13-70 can register themselves for Amarnath yatra 2023 with a mandatory health certificate. Women with a pregnancy of 6 weeks or more are not allowed to undertake the yatra.

Online Registration for Amarnath Yatra 2023:

Visitors can also follow the following steps for registration:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) www.jksasb.nic.in

Step 2:Click on Online Services tab and click ‘Register’.

Step 3: Enter all the relevant details asked and click on submit.

Step 4: After the application process, a confirmation message will be sent on mobile. Verify the OTP received on the entered mobile number.

Step 5: Pay application fees.

Step 6: Registration complete, Download the Yatra Permit.

STEPS TO GET A MEDICAL CERTIFICATE FOR AMARNATH YATRA:

The medical form for the Amarnath Yatra 2022 is available at your local bank branch.

Second, you must complete this form with all of the required information.

Get the Doctor and the Community Health Center to sign your Amarnath Yatra 2022 Medical Form now.

You must be medically fit to fill out the Medical Form because there may be morbidities.

Breathing might be difficult at high altitudes, so make sure you’re physically strong enough to accomplish the Trek to Shri Amarnath Yatra 2022.

Amarnath Yatra 2023 Helicopter Booking @ shriamarnathjishrine.com

So all those who find it difficult to trek to Amarnath Shrine can opt for Amarnath Yatra 2023 Helicopter Booking as it is easy. Helicopter Booking can be done in advance and also after reaching there. There are two locations from which you can avail this service, first one is Baltal and Second is Pahalgam.

By doing Amarnath Yatra 2023 Helicopter Booking, you can complete your Journey in one day as the most difficult journey is covered by Helicopter. Helicopter Registration Charges may vary from Rs 2000/- per person to Rs 3500/- per person. Contact Number for Amarnath Yatra 2023 Helicopter Booking is +911942313146.

