New Delhi: As the covid third wave wanes, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday announced that the Amaranth Yatra will start from June 30th, 2022, with all protocols in place. The Office of Lt. Governor of Jammu & Kashmir also informed that the yatra will culminate, as per the tradition, on the day of Raksha Bandhan. The Amarnath Yatra will last for 43 days this year.

"Today chaired Board meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. The 43-day holy pilgrimage will commence on 30th June with all covid protocols in place & culminate, as per the tradition, on the day of Raksha Bandhan. We had in-depth discussion on various issues also on upcoming Yatra," Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha wrote on Twitter.

The Amarnath yatra was cancelled midway in 2019 ahead of abrogation of Article 370 in August that year, while only a symbolic yatra was observed the past two years due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) earlier had announced the commencement of registration of pilgrims for yatra through online mode from April and said RFID-based tracking will be put in place for the movement of vehicles during pilgrimage to the shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas.

“The online registration will start through banks in the month of April 2022 with a limit of 20,000 registrations fixed per day”, Additional CEO SASB Rahul Singh said during a high-level meeting chaired by Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer to review the arrangements for the upcoming yatra.

He said that on-spot registrations will also be held at designated counters during yatra days. Singh said that to ensure the safety of Amarnath pilgrims, the board has decided to use Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) for tracking movement of vehicles and pilgrims during this year’s pilgrimage to the revered Shrine. The RFID tag cards will be issued to all the pilgrims, he said.