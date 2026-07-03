Amarnath Yatra update: Second batch leaves Jammu, PM Modi writes special message, calls pilgrimage ‘great privilege’, urges ‘five Sankalps’

The first batches of Amarnath Yatris on Friday morning departed from the twin base camps of Baltal and Pahalgam toward Shri Amarnath Ji in the south Kashmir.

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Amarnath Yatra update: Second batch leaves Jammu, PM Modi writes special message, calls pilgrimage ‘great privilege’, urges ‘five Sankalps’ | Image: ANI

The annual Shri Amarnath Yatra began on Friday morning, with the first batch leaving the twin base camps of Baltal and Pahalgam for the holy cave shrine of Shri Amarnath Ji, which is located in south Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the pilgrims, describing the journey as a “matter of great privilege”. He requested devotees to follow five ‘Sankalps’ centered on cleanliness, safety, environmental conservation and support for the local economy.

In a letter, PM Modi said, “Participating in the sacred Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir is a matter of great privilege in itself. Every year, this opportunity for a direct glimpse of Baba Barfani is a very auspicious and unforgettable experience for lakhs of Shiva devotees. On the occasion of this year’s journey, I extend my heartiest wishes to all of you, the devotees of Shiva.”

बाबा बर्फानी के दर्शन से जुड़ी श्री अमरनाथ यात्रा हमारी आध्यात्मिक परंपरा और सांस्कृतिक एकता का शाश्वत अध्याय है। मेरी कामना है कि शिवभक्तों की यह यात्रा हर तरह से सुरक्षित और मंगलमय हो! इस पावन अवसर पर श्रद्धालुओं के लिए पांच संकल्पों से जुड़ा मेरा यह पत्र… pic.twitter.com/6Bc2Y9tXJC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2026



Meanwhile, Another batch of pilgrims on Friday departed from the Pantha Chowk base camp in Srinagar for the Baltal base camp to undertake the annual Amarnath Yatra amid heightened security arrangements across Jammu and Kashmir.

The pilgrims left in escorted convoys under multi-layered security as authorities continued to facilitate the smooth movement of devotees towards the holy Amarnath cave shrine.

Expressing joy ahead of the pilgrimage, one of the devotees said the opportunity to visit the holy cave shrine of Baba Barfani was a blessing.

Calling the pilgrimage an eternal chapter in India’s spiritual tradition, PM Modi said, “This pilgrimage to seek the blessings of Baba Amarnath is an eternal chapter in India’s tradition of spiritual journeys. Every year, lakhs of devotees from across the world who follow Sanatan culture reach Jammu and Kashmir to participate in this pilgrimage. People coming from different regions, speaking different languages, and practising diverse traditions complete this journey with a shared resolve to seek the blessings of Mahadev.”

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to all those involved in facilitating the pilgrimage, including personnel of the Indian Army, CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police, ITBP, BSF, NDRF, healthcare workers, administrative officials, sanitation workers and volunteers.

“During these two months, a wonderful manifestation of ‘Unity in Diversity’ of India is witnessed at the sacred abode of Baba Barfani,” he said while thanking the security forces and all those ensuring the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

PM Modi also urged pilgrims to adopt five “Sankalps” (resolves) during this year’s Yatra.

“First Resolve: Let us follow the rules of cleanliness during the Amarnath Yatra… Second Resolve: Let us follow all orders of the administration, traffic rules, and safety directives with complete dedication,” he said, urging devotees to be cautious of slippery paths and adverse weather conditions.

He further appealed to pilgrims to support the local economy by purchasing local products, saying, “With the spirit of ‘Vocal for Local’, let us spend at least 10 percent of our travel expenses on purchasing local products. This will provide a boost to the livelihood of the families and youth of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The Prime Minister also encouraged devotees to mark the conclusion of the Yatra, which coincides with Rakshabandhan, by gifting a sapling under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

Concluding his message, PM Modi said, “With the sentiment of ‘Nation First’, let us honestly fulfil our duties throughout the year and make an active contribution toward building a ‘Viksit Bharat’.”

The 57-day pilgrimage began today amid heavy security. This year, the holy yatra is heavily monitored using digital surveillance and RFID tracking systems. The Amarnath Yatra will conclude on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

(with ANI inputs)