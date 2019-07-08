New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has said that the arrangements for this year’s Amarnath yatra are causing trouble in day-to-day lives of local people. Further, she urged the Governor to intervene in the matter. Notably, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have barred civilian traffic on Qazigund-Nashri stretch of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway for five-and-a-half hours from 10 AM to 3:30 PM in a bid to allow incident-free passage to vehicles carrying Amarnath pilgrims.

“This yatra is going on since many years . Kashmiris waited for this yatra throughout year. But unfortunately this year arrangements has been done in a way that it seems it’s against Kashmiri people. Kashmiris can’t drive. They have to stall. In medical emergency also they have been stalled to pass yatra first. This is not done,” Mufti reportedly said while speaking to reporters in Anantnag.

She added,”They (pilgrims) are our guests. We welcome them but their arrival cannot be injustice to locals. If govt will create hurdle for the locals then it will hamper the brotherhood. Requesting governor to intervene and don’t make it a security matter but consider it as a pilgrimage matter. Main roads should not be stalled for locals is what I say.”

Besides Mufti, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also hit out at Governor Malik’s administration over closure of national highways and railway line.

“It’s not that we are unconcerned about yatri security, far from it. It’s that the administration of Governor Malik is the only administration in 30 years that has required the closure of the highway/railway line to protect yatris and that’s the height of incompetence & laziness,” he claimed.

Earlier on Sunday, Governor Satya Pal Malik said that the Amarnath yatra, the annual Hindu pilgrimage has been possible with the support and assistance of the local Muslims.

He also asked people to bear with the curbs imposed on civilian traffic on the national highway for two hours daily as it concerns the safety and the security of the pilgrims. “You know what happened on the national highway on February 14 this year,” Malik said while he referred to the terror strike on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama district in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.