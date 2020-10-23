New Delhi: The Noida Police has booked Amazon employees in connection with an alleged fraud and hacking of a customer’s account on the e-commerce giant’s website, officials said on Friday. The FIR was lodged at the Sector 20 police station on Thursday after the complainant, a Noida resident, alleged that her Amazon Prime account got hacked and the problem remains unresolved despite assurance from Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, an official statement said. Also Read - Amazon Refuses to Appear Before Parliament Committee on Data Protection, Says 'Experts Are Overseas'

Noida Police officials confirmed that the FIR has been lodged and it names as accused "Amazon employees" and a Madhya Pradesh-based man, Omkar, who was found using the complainant's Amazon Prime account. "The matter has been handed over to the Cyber Cell and an investigation has been launched into the complaint," a local official, privy to the probe, told PTI.